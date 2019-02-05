MP: Rahul Gandhi to address farmers rally in Bhopal on Feb 8

will address a farmers rally at the BHEL Jamboree here on Friday, the party's said.

Saluja termed it a " rally" where farmers would felicitate Gandhi for the farm loan waiver announced in the state after a Congress-led government under took over.

Gandhi, during the campaign for the Assembly polls in November last year, had promised a farm loan waiver if his party was elected to power.

"All top leaders from the state, including (CM) ji, Jyotiraditya Scindia ji (AICC general secretary) and Digvijay Singh ji (ex-CM), will participate in the rally," he said.

claimed more than two lakh farmers from the state are likely to participate in the rally.

The government had earlier said the Rs 50,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme titled ' Yojana' would benefit 50-55 lakh farmers.

Under the scheme, loans up to Rs 2 lakh of eligible farmers are to be waived off.

The government has said that farmers will start receiving benefits of the waiver in their from February 22.

