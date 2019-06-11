MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London over anti-Pakistan speeches

Altaf Hussain, the exiled of (MQM), one of Pakistan's biggest political parties, was arrested on Tuesday by in over his anti-state speeches, especially the one in 2016 in which he said was the "epicentre of terrorism" and "a for entire world".

The would only confirm that a man in his 60s had been held in an investigation into speeches related to his MQM party.

The MQM has dominated in for three decades because of its support in the densely populated working class neighbourhoods of Urdu-speaking Muhajirs, descendants of Muslims who migrated from when was created in 1947.

Hussain, 65, requested asylum in the 1990s and later gained UK citizenship.

But he maintains a firm grip over the MQM and its main power base, the financial capital of

Following his arrest, city police issued directions for stepped up patrolling and vigilance with anti-riot squads and equipment in Karachi.

Hussain was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to a south police station. Fifteen officers took part in a dawn raid at his north home, Geo reported.

has been arrested in relation to the hate speech of 2016 in which he had urged his followers to take the law into their own hands, it said.

Hussain had delivered a fiery speech on August 22, 2016, after which party workers vandalised a in Karachi and chanted anti- slogans.

The MQM supremo had not only raised slogans against Pakistan but also called the country "a for entire world".

"Pakistan is for entire world, he had said.

"Pakistan is for the entire world. Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism for the entire world. Who says long live Pakistan...it's down with Pakistan," Dawn newspaper reported, quoting him as saying in 2016.

His arrest was confirmed to the Urdu service by his spokesman,

The statement does not name Hussain, referring instead to "an individual associated with the in Pakistan".

He was arrested at an "address in north-west London... on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007", the statement said, adding that the man remains in custody.

Two premises are being searched, in an investigation led by the

It focuses on "a speech broadcast in August 2016 by an individual associated with the MQM movement in Pakistan as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person".

Over 20 identical First Information Reports pertaining to 'hate speech' were registered against Hussain and several other leaders and workers of the MQM's London and Pakistan factions, Dawn newspaper reported.

The which began investigating Hussain's 2016 speech visited in April this year to collect evidence and interview key witnesses.

Following Hussain's August 2016 speech, a number of cases were filed against the in Karachi, and region. Anti-terrorism courts hearing these cases have also issued separate non-bailable warrants against the MQM

He is wanted in various cases that include charges of terrorism and incitement to violence.

In October 2016, the had cleared him in a money laundering case, citing "absence of adequate evidence".

Hussain's UK media office, calling itself the MQM Secretariat, issues regular communique against the

In its last release on May 15, it pointed to Hussain's warning top authorities at the to be "cautious" before signing any agreement with "unreliable countries like Pakistan".

