MSI Unveils Their New Gaming Laptop Line-up in India With the Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX

MSI, a world in gaming hardware, recently announced the launch of its new gaming line-up with the latest GPU in India, including the brand new GS65 Stealth Recently unveiled at CES 2019, the laptops will be available starting Jan. 29th, 2019 at MSI's exclusive stores across New Delhi, Bangalore, and The products will also be available on leading - and

The price of the Gaming Series starts from INR 79,990 and goes upto INR 399,990 while the price of the starts from INR 77,990 and goes upto 159,990. (All the prices mentioned are Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price - MSRP)



" continues to be devoted to the gaming community and with our first line-up of RTX Laptops in India, we aim to take the gaming experience to the next level. With these new additions to our product portfolio, we aim to offer gamers an extremely immersive gaming experience with incredible performance and sharper design. We will bring in the best-in-class products for the Indian market to ensure a flawless gaming experience for our customers," Green, Chang-Ching Lin, said.

On the professional series, he further added, "Gone are the days when there was a limited usage of professional workstations. The consumers today are looking for laptops that can cater to both their personal and professional needs and can switch seamlessly. Our and Mobile Work Stations are powered by the latest and fastest processors that allows users un-parallel experience."



With real-time ray tracing and AI-enhanced gaming experience, graphics pushes the boundaries of graphics. This powerful graphics takes the gaming out the frame, enabling an experience of realism. Aside from the performance boost, the new goes beyond the traditional rendering techniques to present better in-game lighting with detailed reflections, shadows, and shaders. To take full advantage of the new graphics, has also enhanced its exclusive Cooler Boost design, effectively reducing operating temperatures.

The New Line-up includes the GT, GS, GE, GL Series which are Ready For GeForce RTX Gaming



The GT Titian, the epic-class flagship gaming laptop, is able to develop the greatest potential for gamers through the latest RTX GPU and overclockable i9 CPU. This uncaged monster is not just powerful, but also faster than ever. To ensure ultimate power, Cooler Boost Titan greatly reduces the operating temperature for taking performance to the extreme. With 4K UHD display, the GT Titan delivers stunning, lifelike details on game screen. The GT Titan and its top-notch performance is the perfect choice for desktop replacements.

The GS series breaks the stereotype of bulky and heavy gaming laptops, and it offers exceptional on-the-go gaming experience. If one prefers this series, the award-winning classic 15.6" is the GS65 Stealth Thin, which is a great choice, weighing less than 2 kg and featuring the latest GPU and CPU.

Powered by Core i7 Processors, the GE75 Raider is the first 17" laptop with a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. Aggressively crafted for the enthusiasts, the reflective diamond-cut trims form a one-of-a-kind '3D Dragon Spine' design, made from a three-dimensional surface with red anodized finish, showing a unique yet aggressive aesthetic that's guaranteed to stand out from the crowd. In addition, the GE75 features the exclusive MSI Cooler Boost 5 with two dedicated fans and seven copper heat pipes, a per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, MSI's for seamless gaming experience between mobile and PC, and 5X bigger Giant Speakers and sound by

Looking for a more accessible option without compromising utmost performance? The GL series, now upgraded with new power from GeForce RTX graphics, is more powerful and faster than ever. The Giant Speakers by allow gamers to further immerse in sound. The 17.3" model is available with 120Hz display, offering clear and sharp gameplay. The GL series features all the essentials and offers the best bang for your buck.

- Essence of Elite



The Prestige series, independent from the gaming line-up, is casted for content creators and new modern elites by offering sophisticated portable design and powerful performance.

To provide more advanced for creators, MSI has unveiled the P65 Creator. A new proprietary software 'Creator Center' has also been released for optimizing the system for a wide variety of With all system status at a glance, tuning performance and configuration no longer requires digging through complex Windows settings.

The PS63 on the other hand, takes mobility to the next level. It enriches the series with mature reflection and exploratory spirit. This 15.6-inch IPS-level display is crafted in a compact thin bezel chassis and features a featherweight design; at 1.65 kg and 15.9 mm, it fits perfectly into a brief case. Nowadays, all-day productivity becomes a must for mobile users; with up to 16 hours battery life and Quick Charge 3.0, this laptop not only provides day-long productivity, but is also able to support the phone charge unrestrainedly. Even when charging is required, the slim power adapter only takes up a fraction of the space and weight. In addition, it is Quiet Mark certified, ensuring a silent working environment by diminishing noise distractions. With mobile design in mind, the PS63 is easily carried wherever the inspiration goes.

The modern laptop turns creative ideas into realities with selected features. With up to the latest 8th Gen Core and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, the creation shows its powerful performance on multitasking and graphic rendering. MSI exclusive Cooler Boost 3 can efficiently reduce operating temperature, making the laptop perform at its best without overheating. With the thin bezel display and drop-down hinge design, the PS63 is able to provide more to maximize the visual experience. The extra-large touchpad offers responsive and accurate input with its silky smooth glass texture, while also supporting multi-finger gestures. A fingerprint sensor can also be found for added biometric security, keeping the users work safe and secure. The carbon gray with unique blue diamond cut makes the laptop elegant and eye-catching. The PS63 is not only high-performance but also good-looking.

About MSI GAMING



As a pioneer, MSI takes customer satisfaction as the momentum and the pioneering R&D staff as the root to market its global presence over 120 countries. A complete line-up of notebook PCs, All-in-One PCs, motherboards, graphics cards, desktops, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances and vehicle electronics demonstrate MSI's strengths and endeavours in consumer and commercial markets. MSI spares no effort in the pursuit of excellent quality, user-friendly design and exquisite fashion products, making it the leading brand beyond customer expectations. For more product information, please go to http://www.msi.com.

