Naqvi visits Oman, condoles demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and conveyed India's condolences over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, one of the longest-serving rulers in the Gulf region and a close friend of New Delhi.

Naqvi, who is leading India's delegation to Oman to convey condolences, also handed over to Sultan Haitham a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India on Monday observed a day of state mourning over the death of Qaboos. He died on Friday at the age of 79.

"Met Oman's HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Muscat, conveyed condolences on passing away of HM Sultan Qaboos on behalf of President of India, Prime Minister Modi, government and people of India. Also handed over personal letter from PM Narendra Modi," Naqvi tweeted.

Qaboos, who wrested power in 1970 and led Oman's rapid growth and development, was widely respected globally for his vision for the Gulf region.

"In the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos the world has suffered an irreparable loss of a visionary leader and statesman who not only led his nation towards remarkable progress and prosperity but also was a beacon of peace for our region and the world," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Sayyid Haitham on taking over as as the new sultan of Oman.