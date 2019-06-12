Mulayam Singh discharged from Medanta Hospital, back in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was discharged from a private hospital here on Wednesday, two days after he was admitted at the facility, party sources said.
He underwent check-up at the Gurgaon hospital and has now gone back to Lucknow, they said.
Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Monday after being flown from Lucknow, an SP spokesperson had said.
The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Yadav at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
