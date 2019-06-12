Mulayam Singh discharged from Medanta Hospital, back in Lucknow

founder was discharged from a private hospital here on Wednesday, two days after he was admitted at the facility, party sources said.

He underwent check-up at the and has now gone back to Lucknow, they said.

Yadav was admitted to Hospital on Monday after being flown from Lucknow, an had said.

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to in on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours.

had met Yadav at his residence in and enquired about his health on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)