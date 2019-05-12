Myanmar plane in emergency touchdown as landing gear fails

A pilot saved the day after his aircraft's failed, forcing the jet into an emergency landing with no front wheels on Sunday morning, an said.

The nailbiting touchdown -- in which nobody was injured -- was the second instance of a malfunctioning flight in less than a week within the country.

The Airlines flight UB-103 -- an Embraer-190 model -- was grounded at around 9 am in (0230 GMT), a city popular among foreign tourists, with all 89 people on board including seven crew members, safe.

An unverified video circulated on showing a graceful landing before the nose of the jet tipped over and ground to a halt.

Ye Htut Aung, deputy of Myanmar's Civil Department, told AFP the pilot tried repeatedly to drop the at the front of the plane -- first through its computer system, then manually.

"They tried hard twice by flying around twice and asked to check whether the nose wheel dropped or not," said, calling it a "technical fault".

"So they had to land with the back wheels... The pilot could land it skillfully," he said. "There were no casualties." National Airlines are now sending engineers to to check on the aircraft, said, adding that all jets get a daily flight check.

Passenger told AFP: "Smoke came out a little when we landed... All passengers are okay." Sunday's incident comes just days after a plane crash-landed and slid off a runway while landing in airport during a storm on Wednesday, leaving 11 passengers injured.

Myanmar's monsoon season has caused problems for commercial and military flights in the past.

A military plane crashed into the in 2017 with 122 people on board -- one of the deadliest accidents in the country's history -- which authorities attributed to bad weather.

And in 2015, a passenger plane by Air Bagan veered off the runway due to bad weather and heavy rain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)