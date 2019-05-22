NAB gets go ahead to question Nawaz Sharif in illegal vehicles case

A has allowed the country's anti-corruption watchdog to interrogate jailed former Sharif for allegedly using 20 bullet proof vehicles imported for the proposed SAARC summit in



2016 for himself and his family, according to a media report.

passed the order on an application filed by the anti-graft body, seeking permission to interrogate the 69-year-old Muslim League- (PML-N) supremo at the Kot Lakhpat jail, where he is serving 7-year-sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

According to the (NAB), 34 bulletproof vehicles were imported from for diplomats attending the SAARC without paying custom duty on them, the Express Tribune reported.

The 19th Summit, which was to be held in Islamabad, was called off after pulled out of it following the deadly terrorist attack on an camp in Uri. Bangladesh, and also declined to attend, bringing the South Asian conference to a deadlock. No SAARC meeting has happened ever since.

It further alleged that 20 of these vehicles were added to Sharif's own convoy and were also used by his daughter Maryam

The NAB has already interrogated PML-N leader and former Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former principal and former Aizaz Chaudhry, who approved the proposal to import the vehicles, in connection with the case.

The NAB had earlier filed three corruption cases against Sharif on the orders of the following the publication of the Panama Papers.

Sharif, his daughter and retired were granted bail in September last year in the Avenfield properties case that involved buying of four luxury flats in through fraudulent means.

He was acquitted in December last year in the corruption case in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)