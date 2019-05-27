Shocked by RJD rout, Lalu Prasad gives up meal at hospital

Stunned by the rout of his Rashtriya in and Jharkhand in the election, had given up lunch after the declaration of poll results on May 23 for two days.

Prasad had the meal on Sunday, May 26, after doctors, worried for his health, pleaded him that was required for his medication to continue, Dr Umesh Prasad, looking after him, told on Monday.

The RJD is under treatment for blood pressure, sugar and kidney ailment at the Ranchi-based since December 2017 after he was sent to jail by a court, RIMS sources said.

The doctor said Prasad's health parameters are normal.

The jovial RJD supremo, known for his earthy humours, apparently could not digest that his party drew a blank in its stronghold and also in the neighbouring Jharkhand.

This is the first instance after its inception in 1997, that the RJD could not win a parliamentary seat in but it's the second time in a row that it failed to open account.

Heading the 'mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, the RJD had fought on 19 seats and shared Arrah constituency with CPI(ML); it got a drubbing at the hands of NDA on all the seats.

Prasad's eldest daughter was defeated for a second time by Ramkripal Yadav, her father's former close associate, on Pataliputra constituency.

On Saran seat, held by the RJD for several times in the past, Chandrika Rai, of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, tasted defeat at the hands of BJP's

Of the 40 seats in Bihar, only Kishanganj was won by Congress, a grand alliance ally.

This was the first occasion that RJD went into an election without its popular leader His wife and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav could do little to perk party's poll performance.

Even during the "Modi wave" of 2014, RJD had managed to win four seats in Bihar.

Later, in the Bihar election, in alliance with JD(U) and emerged as the single largest party with 80 MLAs. left the grand alliance in July 2017 and joined hands with BJP again.

RJD told over phone from Patna, that the party would discuss in detail what went wrong for it in the election. But he said Prasad's absence was a big reason for the drubbing.

Tiwari said the results have given the party "a lesson" which the leadership would definitely take into account to win back people's support.

The RJD, which formed the mahagathbandhan with Congress, and (Prajatantrik), got only Palamau (SC) seat as per the seat-sharing adjustment among them.

But it lost the seat. In Koderma, former RJD state unit fought on BJP ticket and defeated president

RJD leaders on Monday are meeting for a review of the party's humiliating performance, its leader said.

