Not seen such an "unsuccessful" PM, AP CM hits out at Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati (AP) 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has not seen such an "unsuccessful" PM in independent India.

The TDP President, who has intensified efforts for a possible post-poll alliance among like-minded opposition parties to stop the BJP juggernaut, targeted Modi on issues such as demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Naidu said, "People have lost confidence in the banking system. ATMs have been made scarecrows.

Demonetisation has become a big scandal.They (the government) were unsuccessful in implementation of GST. Rupee slid badly. I have not seen such an unsuccessful PM in the last 72 years of independent India."

Naidu also referred to documents reportedly going missing from the office of the Defence Ministry.

"In anytime in Indian history, has documents related to national security been lost from Ministry of Defence?" Naidu said in a tweet.

Naidu has been strident in his criticism of the BJP-led NDA after he walked out of the alliance last year on the AP Special Category Status issue.

"...also during his (Modi) regime, rift between constitutional bodies has spurted as never before," Naidu said.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 18:11 IST

