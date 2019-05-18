Woman ultra with Rs 5 lakh bounty held in C'garh

A 26-year-old naxal, carrying Rs five lakh reward for her alleged involvement in various violent incidents, Saturday surrendered in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

The cadre, alias Lali, is a member of the Kerlapal Area Committee of Maoists, said SP

Police had input that she would be visiting district hospital for treatment and proceeded to arrest her, he said.

After police reached the hospital, Mandavi herself contacted her former colleague Sundari Stam--who had quit the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2017 and now inducted as a commando in the recently raised women platoon of (DRG)--expressing her willingness to join the mainstream, the SP said.

After turning herself in before police, Mandavi said she was frustrated with the "hollow" ideology of Maoists and wanted to join the woman platoon 'Danteshwari Ladake' to free her land from the menace of Maoist violence, Pallava said.

Mandavi had joined the banned outfit in 2004 as a member of the (CNM), the cultural wing of Maoists, in Pamed area committee where she worked till 2011.

In 2012, Mandavi was promoted as Kerlapal area committee member in Sukma, the SP said.

She was involved in the deadly Kasalpad attack in Chintagufa area of Sukma in 2014 in which 14 CRPF troopers were killed, and in four other major Maoist incidents in south Bastar, he added.

