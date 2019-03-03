Nandini milk, dairy products forays into TN

: The 'Nandini' brand of dairy and dairy products, a well known name in Karnataka, Sunday announced its foray into the market.

It is a unit of the Bengaluru (BAMUL), a unit of Milk Producers Federation Ltd, which retails the 'Nandini' brand.

Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance, formally launched the 'Nandini' brand of products at a function here in the presence of BAMUL President, B G Anjanappa.

BAMUL signed an agreement with for co-packing and marketing milk and other products in Chennai and Tamil Nadu market, a press release said.

Currently, the milk and milk products are sold under the 'Nandini' brand through 1,954 retailers, 81 franchise outlets. It has 49 milk parlours and 330 distribution outlets in

BAMUL recently commissioned its Rs 600 crore manufacturing unit in to produce different types of cheese, yogurts and other value added products. I



The milk union procures milk in Bengaluru urban, rural and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka State and sells milk in Bengaluru.

BAMUL currently has 2,160 milk producers society in 3,217 villages in Karnataka, it added.

