JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Petition filed in Pakistan seeking Priyanka's removal as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Reuters star photographer Behrakis dead at 58: press body
Business Standard

Nandini milk, dairy products forays into TN

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

: The 'Nandini' brand of dairy and dairy products, a well known name in Karnataka, Sunday announced its foray into the Tamil Nadu market.

It is a unit of the Bengaluru Co-operative Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL), a unit of Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd, which retails the 'Nandini' brand.

Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance, Managing Director Srinivas Acharya formally launched the 'Nandini' brand of products at a function here in the presence of BAMUL President, B G Anjanappa.

BAMUL signed an agreement with RKR Dairy for co-packing and marketing milk and other products in Chennai and Tamil Nadu market, a press release said.

Currently, the milk and milk products are sold under the 'Nandini' brand through 1,954 retailers, 81 franchise outlets. It has 49 milk parlours and 330 distribution outlets in Karnataka.

BAMUL recently commissioned its Rs 600 crore manufacturing unit in Karnataka to produce different types of cheese, yogurts and other value added products. I

The milk union procures milk in Bengaluru urban, rural and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka State and sells milk in Bengaluru.

BAMUL currently has 2,160 milk producers co-operative society in 3,217 villages in Karnataka, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements