Thursday visited the residence of Jammu and Arshad Ahmed Khan, who died after being injured in a terror attack on June 12 in district, and assured his family that the government will look after them.

Shah, accompanied by officials, went to the Bal Garden residence of Khan near the city's Civil Lines area and met his parents and Mehbooba Begum, wife, brother and children Uhbaan (5 years) and (18 months).

The came and offered his condolence, and assured that the government will look after the family of the brave son of the country, a kin of Arshad Khan, who was present at the meeting, said.

Shah also handed a letter of commendation, highlighting the sacrifice of the police officer, to members of the family and it was eventually in the hands of 18-month-old

On his official handle, Shah said Khan's "sacrifice for the security of our nation has saved many lives. The entire nation is proud of valour and courage".

Khan, 37, was injured in the terror attack on June 12 and later flown to in an air ambulance for specialised treatment. However, he succumbed to at the (AIIMS) on June 16.

Five CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

Khan, the Saddar SHO in Anantnag, reached the site soon after.

The moment he stepped out of his official bulletproof vehicle, along with his service rifle, a barrage of bullets were fired by the terrorist. One bullet ricocheted from the butt of his service rifle and hit his liver and duodenum, officials had said.

Even in that condition, the kept firing bullets at the terrorist before he collapsed, they had said.

Khan was appointed sub-inspector in the Jammu and Police in 2002 and served in various important capacities.

During the 2016 agitation following the death of Burhan Wani, the poster boy of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Khan, who was then posted as of Bijbehara, single-handedly cleared the highway and ensured that there was no traffic restriction.

Khan, whose ancestors are from in Pakistan, never succumbed to political pressure and was shifted from Bijbehara prematurely after he had rounded up many so-called activists of a political party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)