JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Many streets waterlogged in Delhi after rains
Business Standard

Navy officer held for 'raping' woman in Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  Kottayam (Ker) 

A 38-year-old Navy officer

has been arrested here on charges of raping a woman, police said Sunday.

The woman's father had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the Navy officer raped his daughter after making a false promise to marry her.

Murali Kumar, a chief petty officer of Navy in Mumbai, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody yesterday, police said.

He has also been charged under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.

The victim in her early 20's alleged that Kumar raped her when she had gone to meet him at a hotel here last week.

He had allegedly invited her to the hotel room, police said.

The incident came to light when the woman was admitted to a private hospital near here, police said.

Kumar, a two-time Mr Asia title holder and eight-time Mr India title winner, allegedly befriended the woman through social media.

Police said they would file a report with naval authorities on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements