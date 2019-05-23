NDA leading on 37 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

Union ministers-- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, R K Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey-- are among NDA candidates leading on 37 seats while RJD is ahead on two consituencies and its ally at one place, as per the latest trends available.

Among the central ministers only is trailing by around 6900 votes to his rival RJD candidate Misa Bharti, Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter, in Pataliputra constituency.

and JD(U) are leading on 16 and 15 seats respectively while LJP is ahead on six seats.

The RJD, which is heading five parties which also included Congress, HAM, and RLSP, is leading in two seats of Jehanabad and Pataliputra and its ally is ahead in Kishanganj out of the 40 seats on which trends are available, according to the figures released by the office of Electoral Officer,

Prominent NDA faces who are leading currently included- union ministers (Patna Sahib), Radha Mohan Singh(Purvi Champaran), Giriraj Singh(Begusarai), R K Singh (Ara), (Buxar), Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran), Chirag Paswan(Jamui), Ram Vilas Paswan's brother (Hajipur).

Prominent opposition faces who are trailing included- Sharad Yadav (Madhepura), actor-turned- (Patna Sahib), former Lok Sabha (Sasaram), former JNUSU and CPI nominee (Begusarai), Upendra Kushwaha (Karakat), (Khagaria), former CM and (S) Jitan Ram Manjhi (Gaya).

chief Upendra Kishwaha, who contested from two seats of Karakat and Ujiarpur, is trailing on both the places. Kushwaha is trailing by over 95,000 votes in Ujiarpur to BJP's Nityanand Rai while he is behind by 18000 votes in Karakat to his JD(U) rival Mahabali Singh.

is trailing by over 58,000 from Gaya reserved seat to his JD(U) rival

Another Mahagathbandhan constituent- Vikassheel Insan party (VIP)- chief is trailing behind by 8300 votes from his rival LJP's Mehboob in Khagaria.

and candidate is leading by over 1,13,000 votes over his nearest competitor in Patna Sahib constituency while has maintained huge lead of over 2 lakh votes over his rival and CPI candidate in Begusarai constituency.

is leading over 71,000 votes from his rival candidate in constituency.

Senior leader Sharad Yadav, who is contesting on RJD ticket from Madhepura, is trailing by over 87000 votes from his rival and JD(U) candidate

Former Lok Sabha and Congress candidate Meira Kumar is trailing by over 66,000 votes in Sasaram from her rival and candidate

RJD's Surendra Yadav is leading by 7800 votes over his rival JD(U)'s Chandeshwar Prasad in Jehanabad while Congress' is leading by 9700 votes over his rival JD(U)'s in Kishanganj.

Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's Chandrika Rai, who is a RJD candidate from Saran, is also trailing by 57000 votes from his rival and BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Ram Vilas Paswan's brothers Pashupati Kumar Paras and are leading from Hajipur and Samastipur constituency respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)