YSR Cong all set for overwhelming win in AP assembly polls

The YSR is set to wrest power in with the party on course to secure a landslide win, leaving the ruling way behind in the assembly elections.

The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRC is leading in 151 seats and in 24, as per trends available with the Election Commission.

Several top leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, including many ministers, are on the verge of defeat.

N Chandrababu Naidu is leading in Kuppam but his lagging behind by over 8,900 votes in Mangalagiri segment in his first electoral battle.

Jaganmohan Reddy is also leading in Pulivendula assembly segment.

State K Kala Venkata Rao, ministers P Narayana, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, K Atchannaidu, K Ravindra, K Srinivasulu, N Amarnatha Reddy, P Pulla Rao, Bhuma Akhila Priya, N Anand Babu, Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, are trailing by considerable margins to their YSR rivals in their respective constituencies.

Other senior TDP leaders also look set to bite the dust.

Film star and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, however, is leading in segment.

founder and film star is trailing in the Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka segments he contested.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)