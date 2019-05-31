UAE govt marks Modi's swearing-in ceremony by lighting up iconic ADNOC building

In an extraordinary gesture, the UAE lit up the iconic building here on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of and to symbolise the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The flags of and the UAE and portraits of and Abu Dhabi Sheikh Al Nahyan were displayed on the facade of the iconic building.

The or is the company of the

India's is a top priority for the UAE with being the only foreign company, to date, to invest in India's strategic petroleum reserves programme. ADNOC is also a stakeholder in one of India's largest refinery and petrochemical complexes, which will be constructed at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, reported.

Strategic between the UAE and was bolstered in March 2019, when an Indian consortium of two companies was awarded the exploration rights for an onshore block in Abu Dhabi's debut competitive block bid round. In addition, an Indian consortium of three companies was awarded a 10 per cent participating interest in Abu Dhabi's offshore Lower Zakum concession in February 2018, it said.

Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian to the UAE, told WAM, the official agency of the United Arab Emirates, that since the visit of Modi to UAE in August 2015, the two nations have seen a real transformation in our bilateral ties.

"The close friendship that has blossomed over the last four years between our Prime Minister and the Sheikh is well-known. The whole world can see it today in this unique celebration of the re-election of the Prime Minister for a fresh five year term. The behind us is beautifully lit up and adorned with the flags of and UAE and visuals of the two leaders," he said.

"But beyond the symbolism of these images is also the clear direction that the have provided to diplomats like us to make the a truly vibrant example of what we can achieve when we work together," Suri said.

Over the last two years, Suri said bilateral ties have evolved from a simple buyer-seller relationship to a multi-faceted partnership that has led to our first strategic petroleum reserve, our first in the Gulf and the agreement to work together in our mega-refinery project.

"So, as the Prime Minister starts his second term in office, there is tremendous sense of optimism for India-UAE ties. We now have the opportunity to build upon the strong platform that we have created over the last four years, and to make the coming period a truly Golden Era in our relationship," he said.

"An extraordinary gesture! the UAE lit up the iconic in #AbuDhabi on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of PM @narendramodi and Council of Ministers," tweeted.

