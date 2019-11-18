Need to extend gender sensitisation programs to all schools: Irani

There is a need to extend gender sensitisation programmes to all schools across the nation, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Monday.

She made the comments as the National Commission for Women (NCW) initiated a comprehensive Gender Sensitisation and Legal Awareness Programme here in collaboration with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for students of classes 11 and 12.

Addressing the gathering at the occasion, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson NCW, said gender sensitisation needs to be a part of the system and the programme is an effort towards the same.

"A progressive society doesn't discriminate between individuals and we are trying to create a society wherein both men and women coexist and collaborate for a better future," she said.

Under the pilot programme, multi-choice examinations were conducted in October whose toppers were felicitated on Monday.

Students from 60 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi region participated in the programme. Top three position holders from classes 11 and 12 from each of the participating KVs were awarded.

Uttam Kumar, Principal KV Rohini Sector 8, Munna Lal, Principal KV Narela and Parveen Kumar Malik, Principal KV Gole Market, were felicitated for being the top three performing schools at the event.

