Netanyahu condemns Khashoggi murder but backs stability in Saudi

Israeli on Friday condemned the killing of Saudi Jamal Khashoggi, in his first comments on the affair, but stressed the need for stability in

"What happened in the consulate was horrendous and it should be duly dealt with," told reporters during a visit to

"Yet the same time I say it, it is very important for the stability of the world, for the region and for the world, that remain stable.

"I think that a way must be found to achieve both goals." Khashoggi, a of the Saudi regime, was murdered inside the kingdom's consulate in last month, and Turkish officials are still searching for his remains.

After at first denying the murder, Saudi officials eventually admitted he had been killed in the consulate, blaming a "rogue operation" and arresting 18 people.

Riyadh's international standing has been damaged by the affair and the Turkish authorities have made it clear they will keep investigating the matter.

and do not have diplomatic relations, but both nations have strong links with the -- and all three countries share a common enemy in

"The larger problem is and we have to make sure that does not continue the malign activities that it has been doing over the last few weeks in Europe," said

Referring to what he said were two Iran-backed terrorist plots that had helped foil in Europe, he added: "Blocking Iran is uttermost on our agenda for security, not merely for but I believe for and the world as well."



Israel considers Iran to be the main threat to its safety and has backed the in its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Netanyahu also called on other countries to support US sanctions against New US sanctions go into effect on Monday.

He said sanctions so far had forced a marked decrease in the amounts Iran had devoted to "aggressive and terrorist" activities.

Netanyahu was in the Bulgarian city of to meet leaders at a regional summit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)