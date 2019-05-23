Nickel futures fall 0.65% on low demand

prices fell 0.65 per cent to Rs 829.80 per kg Thursday after traders trimmed their holdings amid easing demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the May contract of was trading lower by Rs 5.40, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 829.80 per kg, in a business volume of 10,969 lots.

Marketmen said off-loading of positions by participants due to slackened demand from alloy makers at the spot market weighed on the futures.

