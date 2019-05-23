Noida: BJP's Mahesh Sharma consolidates lead

is leading by a margin of over 45,000 votes from seat after four rounds of counting for the polls, the district election office said.

Sharma has polled 98,993 votes so far across the five assembly segments of Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Sikandrabad and Khurja that constitute the Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary seat, it said.

BSP's Satveer Nagar, whose candidature is also backed by the and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, is running second with 53,982 votes, while Congress's is trailing with 4,735 votes, according to the district election office.

So far, 926 NOTA (None of the Above) votes have been counted, more than what the remaining 10 candidates, including Independents, have polled, official data showed.

A total of 1.60 lakh votes were counted by the end of the fourth round around 12 noon, the office said.

The counting is underway at Phool Mandi in Noida.

