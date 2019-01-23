JUST IN
Nethaji remembered in Puducherry

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

: Puducherry revenue and industries minister M O H F Shah Jahan led the union territory to pay floral tribute to freedom fighter Nethaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue on his 122nd birth anniversary Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker of the territorial assembly V P Sivakolundhu and ruling Congress legislators were among those who paid tribute.

