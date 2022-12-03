LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » FIFA World Cup » News
No contest for vice-president in IOA elections after candidature withdrawal
Business Standard

Netherlands eliminates US by 3-1 to enter Fifa World Cup quarterfinals

Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory

Topics
FIFA | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

AP  |  Al Rayyan 

Cody Gakpo scores for Netherlands Football Team against Ecuador. Photo:@OnsOranje

Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.

Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic's cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st.

Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FIFA

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 23:09 IST

`