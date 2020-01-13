New CEO David Calhoun tells employees Boeing must be 'transparent'

-
New Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun told employees Monday the company must strengthen its culture, focus on "integrity" and be "transparent," according to an email sent to staff.
Calhoun, a longtime Boeing board member, officially took over Monday as chief executive, replacing Dennis Muilenburg.
He takes the reins four days after the release of a trove of embarrassing employee emails, including one saying the 737 MAX was "designed by clowns."
The top-selling aircraft has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes.
