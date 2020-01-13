New CEO David Calhoun tells employees Boeing must be 'transparent'

New Chief Executive David Calhoun told employees Monday the company must strengthen its culture, focus on "integrity" and be "transparent," according to an email sent to staff.

Calhoun, a longtime board member, officially took over Monday as chief executive, replacing Dennis Muilenburg.

He takes the reins four days after the release of a trove of embarrassing employee emails, including one saying the 737 MAX was "designed by clowns."



The top-selling aircraft has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)