Mulayam wishes to see Modi as PM again

patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, remarks which left the opposition squirming in but were greeted by cheers from the treasury benches with the PM acknowledging Yadav's "blessings" with folded hands.

"I wish that all members come back to the House," Yadav said during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha, drawing applause from the members who are in a majority in the House.

He said pointing to Modi that he wishes that the come back as the

Ruling alliance members heartily cheered Yadav with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as he praised Modi for "making efforts to take everyone along".

Modi acknowledged SP patriarch's praise with folded hands and later made a mention of Yadav's "blessings" in his speech.

The Samajwadi Party, which is led by Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav, has joined hands with the BSP in to take on the in the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)