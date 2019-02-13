Ruchi Soya Q3 net profit at Rs 6.29 cr

Crisis-hit Ruchi Soya, which is facing proceedings, Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 6.29 crore for the third quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,956.59 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose marginally to Rs 3,500.07 crore during October-December 2018 from Rs 3,049.94 crore in the year-ago period.

remained lower at Rs 1.77 crore as against Rs 323.31 crore earlier.

The company has not recognised interest payable worth Rs 345.61 crore for the 2017-18 fiscal and Rs 1,165.89 crore for nine months of the 2018-19 fiscal after commencement of the proceedings in December 2017, it said.

Adani Wilmar, which sells cooking under the Fortune brand, and Patanjali are in the fray to acquire debt-ridden

has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore. The company has many and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, and

In December 2017, Industries entered into the Corporate Resolution Process (CIRP) and was appointed as the resolution professional (RP).

The appointment was made by the (NCLT) on the application of the creditors and DBS Bank, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

