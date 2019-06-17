New Delhi Half Marathon gold winner Jyoti fails dope test: NADA

Jyoti Singh, who won elite women's half marathon gold in the New Delhi Marathon earlier this year, has tested positive for a banned substance, the (NADA) said Monday.

Jyoti, who had clocked 1 hour 22 minutes and 20 seconds to win the race, was placed under provisional suspension on May 14. The race was held here on February 24. She is set to be stripped of the gold she had won.

"If it is true, she will be stripped of her gold. The silver winner will be upgraded to gold," told

The NADA also said that 2010 Delhi gold medallist weightlifter K has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for a banned substance.

The dope flunk of Ravi, who won gold in 69kg in the 2010 Delhi CWG, comes after more than a dozen failed dope tests last month.

His sample was collected during the 71st Men & 34th in Visakhapatnam in February.

According to the NADA, five other -- Veerender Singh (96kg), Deepika (49kg), (109kg), Seema (81kg) and Purnima Pandey (87kg) -- who took part in that National Championship returned positive.

Two athletes who won medals in in Pune earlier this year -- (Greco Roman 72kg) and (50m freestyle) -- also tested positive for banned substance and have been placed under provisional suspension.

The NADA's Anti-Doping Appeal Panel has also upheld the decision of the Disciplinary Panel to impose a suspension of eight years on quartermiler Priyanka Panwar, a member of the gold-winning Indian team in

Priyanka had tested positive a second time in 2016. Her first dope offence was in 2011.

The Anti-Doping Appeal Panel also reduced the ineligibility period of player from two years imposed by the Disciplinary Panel to 13 months.

The NADA also confirmed that 16-year-old Aryan Bhatia, who became the first Indian to fail a dope test, has been let off by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel.

