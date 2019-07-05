JUST IN
Safe drinking water for every citizen priority of govt, says FM Sitharaman
Business Standard

New policy to be unveiled to make India educational hub: Budget 2019

The finance minister also said that a National Sports Education Board will be set up under the Khelo India scheme

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

educations
Representative Image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said the government will bring a new national educational policy and Rs 400 crore has been provided for world class institutions.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said a draft legislation for higher education commission will be presented.

India has potential to become educational hub, she said while proposing Study in India programme to attract foreign students.

The finance minister also said that a National Sports Education Board will be set up under the Khelo India scheme.

To sensitise youth about Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, Sitharaman said a 'Gandhi-pedia' is being developed.

She said railways will be encouraged to invest in suburban railways through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and enhance metro rail network through PPPs (public private partnerships).
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 12:35 IST

