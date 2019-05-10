Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain to star in Tammy Faye biopic

and are set to lead the cast of Fox Searchlight's upcoming biopic "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

Based on the documentary "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", directed by and Randy Barbato, the movie focuses on the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelists Jim and Bakker, played by Garfield and

is directing the feature film from a script by

According to the plot synopsis, "in the 1970s and '80s, and Jim rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity.

" was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, soon financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and sexual scandal tore their marriage apart and spoiled their carefully built empire."



will also serve as a on the project along with her producing partner and are also producing through their Madison Wells Media. is attached as

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)