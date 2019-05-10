New Zealand's Young hits second straight ton against Australia

Unheralded New Zealander smashed his second century in a row Friday, mastering a full-strength Australian attack led by and in a warm-up match.

The 26-year-old, who is uncapped and not part of New Zealand's squad, followed up his classy 130 against the Aussies on Wednesday by reaching another ton with a pull for six over mid-wicket.

He eventually fell to for 111 as a weakened New Zealand, missing some of their top players, made 286 for nine off their 50 overs in the unofficial game in which is not counted as a full international.

Opener George Worker hit 59 with the best of the bowlers, taking 4-32 off eight overs.

and Starc, who took one wicket, were playing together for the first time in three months as the latter returns from

The three-match series is tied 1-1, with aiming for a confidence-boosting win before heading to England to defend their title.

They won a close opening game at Allan Border Field by one wicket while their trans-Tasman rivals bounced back to easily claim the second by seven wickets.

and are again in the team as they continue their comeback to international after serving one-year bans for ball-tampering.

Warner will open for alongside as continues to tinker with his top order. Smith, who made 89 not out in the second game on Wednesday, is due to come in at first drop.

