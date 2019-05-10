Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits city in southwest Japan

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit near Miyazaki in southwestern

The agency says the earthquake struck at 8:48 a.m. local time Friday and had an epicenter 39 kilometers (24 miles) southeast of Miyazaki, a city of about 400,000. The earthquake had a depth of 23 kilometers (14 miles.)



The Times reports that says no abnormalities were reported at the nearby Sendai nuclear power plant in

also reports that nation's weather agency did not issue a tsunami warning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)