Newly-elected MLAs of Sikkim Assembly take oath

The newly-elected members of Legislative Assembly on Monday took oath of the membership of the

The administrated oath to the newly-elected MLAs during the day-long sitting of the

Eight members, including former Pawan Kumar Chamling, took oath in Nepali language, while one MLA each took in Lepcha and Bhutia languages respectively.

The rest of the MLAs took oath in English.

As soon as the sat for the day, new Chief Minister P S went up to the seat of his predecessor Chamling and greeted him before taking his seat in the House.

Before the oath ceremony took place, the Pro-Tem announced that three legislators Chamling, D T Lepcha and have vacated one out of two assembly seats from where they were elected.

While Chamling and his party colleague D T Lepcha vacated Poklok-Kamrang seat and Martam-Rumtek seats, the SKM legislator and HRD Minister left Gangtok seat.

In all 28 MLAs took oath of the membership of the House.

is not the member of the House at present.

The House subsequently elected the SKM first-term MLA L B Das as the by consensus, while the was elected as the

As soon as the Speaker had settled on his chair, Chamling made an impromptu statement questioning the legitimacy of P S Golay's appointment as the in the wake of his conviction to one year's imprisonment in a corruption case by a lower court of in late 2016 which the later had served out after the High Court had upheld a year later.

Even as Chamling could complete his speech, the House was thrown in a turmoil as several treasury members got agitated and strongly rebutted the former Chief Minister's contentious remarks.

The Speaker L B Das later expunged Chamling's remarks as well as those by the members of treasury benches.

In his maiden speech in the 19th Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Golay, the of the House, regretted the unfortunate remarks made against him by his predecessor and said that his appointment as the is legitimate.

said that he wished to take everybody, including the opposition, along in taking Sikkim on the path of development and prosperity over the next five year.

