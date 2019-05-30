Nine try to set themselves afire seeking drinking water

Nine people Thursday attempted to immolate themselves in front of the district collectorate here, protesting against the alleged non-supply of drinking water for the last few days, police said.

Subbaramani, a casual labourer, along with some neighbours, had lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned a few days ago stating that there was no drinking water supply, the police said.

Since no action was taken, Subramani filed a police complaint against the person in-charge of releasing the water.

Even then, there was no action taken. So, the casual labourer, along with eight of his relatives including four women, arrived at the collectorate, doused themselves with kerosene and were about to set themselves afire, police said.

Soon, the police arrived, overpowered the nine and took them to a police station, where Subramani reiterated his demand for action.

The nine gave up their plan to take the extreme step on an assurance given by the police and district officials that they would take steps to release the water.

