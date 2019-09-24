OSD to chief engineer held on graft charges

An officer on special duty (OSD) to the chief engineer of the public works department has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting bribe, an official said on Tuesday.

Suresh Kumar said in his complaint that he had completed counterfort wall work at Reasi Anji Road for 61.42 lakh for which an amount of Rs 32 lakhs was pending with theRoads and Building Department.

The complainant was constantly harassed by OSD Nazir Ahmad and bribe was demanded for release of payment, officials said.

After receiving the complaint, the Anti Corruption Bureau registered anFIR and the ACB laid a trap.

ACB teamscaught Ahmadalong with his associate Raju Singh, driver in the PWD department, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000.

