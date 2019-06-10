Nine killed, 10 injured in coal mine accident in China

Nine people were killed and 10 others injured in a coal mine accident caused by a tremor in northeast China's Jilin province.
The workers were trapped in a shaft after the tremor jolted the coal mine under the management of Jilin Longjiabao Mining Co in Jiutai city in Changchun New Area Sunday night, state-run China Daily reported Monday.
The injured were being treated at a local hospital.
An investigation is underway, the report said.
