Raytheon and United Technologies announce merger

and announced that they will merge, creating a American aeronautics and defense company.

The new company, Technologies Corporation, will be created via an exchange of shares between the two firms, with the merger expected to conclude in the first half of 2020, they said in a joint statement.

"The transaction will create a with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments within and defense," the statement said Sunday.

is best known for its Patriot air defense systems, which gained fame during the first Gulf War, and its Tomahawk cruise missiles, often the first weapons fired from US navy ships in recent conflicts.

(UTC) is a big player in the aeronautics industry with its engines, which are used in civil and military aircraft, including the multi-role stealth fighter, considered one of the most advanced combat aircraft in the world.

first reported that talks have been under way between the two pillars of the global aeronautics and defense industries.

This "merger of equals" will be concluded after holdings Otis elevators and Carrier air-conditioning and building systems are spun off, the statement said.

Separating those assets - a task involving some 500 people - should be completed by the first half of next year, the statement said.

The UTC merger with Raytheon would transform the two into a single conglomerate with varied but well-established brands, each in the top tier of its specialty.

The statement said UTC's Gregory Hayes, the merger's architect, will assume the leadership of the new group, while Raytheon's CEO, Thomas Kennedy, will become

Two years after the merger is completed, Hayes will take over as both and board chairman.

Hayes has led UTC since 2016 and oversaw the USD 23 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins, another big name in the US defense and aeronautics sector.

Thanks in large part to Rockwell Collins, which became Collins Aerospace, UTC posted good results in the first quarter of 2019.

Collins makes parts for aircraft engines, internal and external lighting for aircraft, seats, brakes, landing gear and pneumatic, It also offers for aircraft.

Rockwell Collins' sales rose 71 per cent to USD 6.51 billion in the first quarter of 2019. During his presentation of the quarterly results, Hayes expressed optimism about the outlook for the rest of the year, stressing that the mix of civil and had put UTC in a strong position.

The UTC-Raytheon merger will create one of the biggest defense groups in the world, even if its USD 168 billion market capitalization based on Friday's share prices is reduced by the coming UTC spinoffs.

was valued at USD 199 billion Friday, at USD 100 billion and Europe's at 94 billion euros, or USD 104 billion.

In 2018, Raytheon had sales of USD 27 billion and earnings of a little less than USD 3 billion. For its part, United Technologies posted sales of USD 66.5 last year, and earnings of USD 5.3 billion.

