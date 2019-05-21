Nine people from two related families killed in Nepal

A group of masked assailants murdered nine members of two related families, including four children, using a sharp weapon in Nepal's remote eastern region, police said on Tuesday.

The incident, which happened on Monday night, was discovered by the local people Tuesday. The mutilated bodies of the nine deceased were found from two different houses in Nepal's district.

A 12-year-old girl survived the attack with severe injuries.

The two families were related but lived in separate houses that were adjacent, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanaraj Sherma Limbu, 34, his 35-year-old wife, along their three daughters aged 12, 10 and 8.

Similarly, the bodies found from the second house were of Bam Bahadur Fiak, 75, his wife, 70, daughter aged 35 and grand daughter aged 10.

A team of 15 police personnel under the leadership of from has been mobilised to probe the murder.

Police said a man, who was suspected to be involved in the murder, was found hanged near the

