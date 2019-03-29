Nirav Modi to seek bail again at UK court hearing

Fugitive diamantaire is set to appear before in on Friday, when his legal team will make a second application.

The 48-year-old diamond merchant was denied by at his first hearing soon after his arrest by officers from a central as he tried to open a new and has been in custody at the in south-west since last Wednesday.

Friday's hearing is expected to be presided over by Chief Emma Arbuthnot, the who had ordered the extradition of former boss last December.

At his first court appearance after his arrest last week, the (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities, told the court that Modi is wanted for alleged "high value and sophisticated" fraud and money laundering amounting to USD 2 billion.

The CPS will be joined in court by a joint (CBI) and (ED) team that has arrived from to assist with the extradition case.

Describing him as the "opposite of a flight risk" during the first application hearing last week, Modi's defence team had offered 500,000 pounds as security and also submitted to any stringent conditions that may be imposed upon their client.

It remains to be seen how they would further enhance that offer in order to convince the to grant bail during the second hearing, following which the case will proceed to a series of case management hearings and setting of a trial date.

Modi was arrested by uniformed officers from a branch in central London as he attempted to open a new on March 19. During his first court appearance a day after, it emerged that the diamantaire accused of defrauding India's state-owned (PNB) via fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) had been in possession of multiple passports, since revoked by the Indian authorities.

While one passport is now in possession of the Metropolitan Police, a second expired passport is lying with the and a third with the UK's (DVLA) for a driver's licence.

Besides the passports, Modi also possesses multiple residency cards, some of them expired, but covering countries/regions such as the UAE, and Hong Kong.

His defence team tried to establish his very "visible" and "lawful" residence at his luxury apartment in London's West End, paying his local council tax and also using a National Insurance number, allocated to legal UK residents for purposes of work.

The CPS challenged all claims to counter the first bail plea and pointed out that Modi had "deliberately evaded justice" and not returned to despite a series of criminal summons issued by Indian courts.

