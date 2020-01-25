Nirbhaya: Mukesh seeks judicial review of mercy petition rejection in SC

One of the death row convicts in the 2012 murder and gang rape case on Saturday moved the seeking judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition by the President.

The petition has been filed by convict Mukesh Kumar whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

"A petition has been filed under Article 32 for judicial review of the manner of rejection of the mercy petition in terms of the judgement of in Shatrughan Chauhan case," advocate Vrinda Grover, who is representing Kumar, told PTI.