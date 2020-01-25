JUST IN
Nirbhaya: Mukesh seeks judicial review of mercy petition rejection in SC

The petition has been filed by convict Mukesh Kumar whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
One of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder and gang rape case on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition by the President.

The petition has been filed by convict Mukesh Kumar whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

"A petition has been filed under Article 32 for judicial review of the manner of rejection of the mercy petition in terms of the judgement of Supreme Court in Shatrughan Chauhan case," advocate Vrinda Grover, who is representing Kumar, told PTI.
First Published: Sat, January 25 2020. 14:50 IST

