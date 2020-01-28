Nirbhaya: SC verdict on death row convict Mukesh's plea on Wednesday

-
The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved verdict on a plea of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.
A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said that it will pronounce the verdict on Wednesday on convict Mukesh Kumar Singh's plea.
President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh on January 17.
The four death row convicts in the case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.
