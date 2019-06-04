Guj man held for clicking pictures of women swimming

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly clicking photographs of women swimming in a private pool close to his house in Vadodara, police said Tuesday.

was arrested late Monday night after one of the women swimming in a pool in a villa in the city's Gotri area approached police, PK Rao said.

"Patel's balcony overlooks the swimming pool and the complainant has alleged that he was clicking photographs using his mobile phone. Despite being told to stop, he continued and also abused some of the women," Rao informed.

He said Patel was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene acts) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Patel was produced before a court Tuesday and was granted bail.

