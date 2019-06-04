Bhuvneshwar in reckoning? Kohli hints at inclusion of extra seamer

The prevalent overcast conditions in may force the Indian team management to opt for an extra seamer against in the opening game on Wednesday, indicated

While chances of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in the playing XI look brighter by the minute, gave an open-ended reply to the various questions on possible team combinations.

There are indictions that may make the way for Bhuvneshwar but there are not any confirmation with regards to that. In that case, will pip to share the third seamer's duties with Hardik Pandya.

"We know it is a different situation in England when there is a cloud cover and when there is sun out. With two new balls, if the pitch has something to offer, then an extra seamer comes into the play big time. But even on a good pitch, on a batting-friendly pitch with two new balls, I foresee the first 10 overs to be challenging if there is cloud cover," said, dropping a broad hint on Bhuvneshwar's possible inclusion.

While Bhuvneshwar is a capable batsman but seamer-friendly conditions may prompt to drop a spinner in case a fully fit Jadhav is included.

"I think it will definitely be challenging, starting at 10.30 am in the morning for the batsmen and that is something that we have discussed and we have recognized how to go about it, what are the plans heading into being a bit more solid in that particular phase," said the without divulging much.

"And from the point of view as well, even if you play with two spinners, two seamers or three seamers, they are going to be in the game in the first half if you start at 10.30 am. The dynamics will change from morning to afternoon big time and the bowlers will have to adapt very quickly to that," he said.

Jadhav's all-round abilities always keeps him in the mix, insisted Kohli.

"Kedar is batting in the nets now and he is hitting the ball well, so it is always nice to have him back in the mix because of the variety he brings into the side. Looking at the pitch, we will have discussions over what the balanced combination will be, but I think we are equipped to handle all kinds of conditions here," Kohli signed off.

