Yoga India's priceless gift to the world: Uttarakhand Governor

A number of programmes were held on Friday throughout to mark the International Day of Yoga, with describing the ancient discipline as India's priceless gift to the world.

" is a significant part of India's rich culture and a spiritual discipline which, if practised regularly, creates a balance between our thoughts and deeds. It is a matter of pride for us that the international community has accepted it and made it a part of their lifestyle," Maurya said in her address at a programme held at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion.

The also performed yogic kriyas along with her staff, saying is good for both mental and physical health as it helps organise physical and mental energies.

The also distributed certificates among trainers at the programme.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, who performed yoga with his ministerial colleagues and scores of yoga enthusiasts at the here to mark the occasion, said is the land of yoga's origin.

Describing it as an integral part of India's centuries-old civilisation and culture, Rawat said the credit for the international recognition which has come yoga's way in recent times goes to

"Yoga gives its unique identity among nations of the world and we should be proud of this fact," he said.

Harak Singh Rawat, who also performed yogasanas along with the chief minister, said a "healthy life is unimaginable without yoga".

He also announced the state government's plans to set up 250 wellness centres in at the event attended by Dhan Singh Rawat and MLAs Khajan Das and Munna Singh Chauhan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)