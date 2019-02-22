Bedi sees need to include Pondy history in school curriculum

: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi Friday stressed the need forthe Directorate of School Education here to include history of the Union Territory and also its geographical features in the school curriculum.
Paying a visit to the directorate to ascertain the implementation of decisions taken during her earlier visit, the Lieutenant Governor said the school curriculum should acquaint the children with the history and also geographical features of Puducherry.
She felt that school children should possess full knowledge and history of the Union Territory.
She appreciated the improvement in the directorate according to the decisions taken earlier.
Also, Bedi pointed out to the officials that value education could also be taught to mould students as responsible and law-abiding citizens.
"The practice of story-telling from epics and fables can be introduced as part of teaching value education," she said.
Director of School Education Rudra Goud explained to the Lieutenant Governor the various steps taken to adopt the practices to tone up school education in Puducherry as was suggested by Bedi during her earlier visit.
The Lieutenant Governor has been visiting departments to see for herself the progress of work and also suggest to the heads of departments to adopt innovative practices.
