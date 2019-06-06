No let up in heatwave in Haryana, Punjab

-
There was no let up in heatwave conditions at most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday.
Narnaul in Haryana continued to swelter and recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the Meteorological Department said.
Hisar, too, braved a hot day at 43.5 degrees Celsius, up by three degrees against normal, while Bhiwani sizzled at a maximum of 43.9 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature at Karnal settled at 40 deg C.
Ambala, however, recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limits. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, up one notch above normal.
In Punjab, the holy city Amritsar experienced a hot day at 42.1 degrees Celsius.
Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a high of 41.2 and 40.5 degrees Celsius respectively.
