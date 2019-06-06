JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Skyblue Buildwell acquires 82.6 pc stake in HomeShop18

Huawei warns US hurting itself with tough tech policy
Business Standard

No let up in heatwave in Haryana, Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

There was no let up in heatwave conditions at most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday.

Narnaul in Haryana continued to swelter and recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the Meteorological Department said.

Hisar, too, braved a hot day at 43.5 degrees Celsius, up by three degrees against normal, while Bhiwani sizzled at a maximum of 43.9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at Karnal settled at 40 deg C.

Ambala, however, recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limits. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, up one notch above normal.

In Punjab, the holy city Amritsar experienced a hot day at 42.1 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a high of 41.2 and 40.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU