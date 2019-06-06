No let up in heatwave in Haryana, Punjab

There was no let up in conditions at most parts of and on Thursday.

Narnaul in continued to swelter and recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the said.

Hisar, too, braved a hot day at 43.5 degrees Celsius, up by three degrees against normal, while Bhiwani sizzled at a maximum of 43.9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at Karnal settled at 40 deg C.

Ambala, however, recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limits. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, up one notch above normal.

In Punjab, the holy city experienced a hot day at 42.1 degrees Celsius.

and recorded a high of 41.2 and 40.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)