No need to cancel Goa Carnival due to Indo-Pak tension: BJP

The ruling BJP Friday rejected the Congress's demand to cancel festivities in in the wake of the prevailing tension between and Pakistan, saying the country is not in a state of war.

is one of the most popular and much- awaited annual cultural festivals in the coastal state.

This year, the four-day festival, a huge tourist attraction marked by song, dance and display of colourful floats, will begin Saturday.

Pradesh Committee Girish Chodankar had demanded that festivities be cancelled due to the ongoing tension on the Indo-Pak border.

Addressing a press conference here, and Goa BJPspokesman said the country is not in a state of war to cancel an event like carnival.

The carnival, organised by the state tourism department, is a cultural festival held every year, he said.

"We are not in a state of war. If we were in a state of war then it (the demand to cancel the event) could have been considered," Cabral said.

"But now we(India) are in a commanding position. The armed forces are properly looking after us," he said, adding festivities like the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj are still on and they should not be stopped.

"Sentiments of some opposition party should not be considered as sentiments of Goa," he said.

Tensions have escalated between the two neighbours in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama suicide attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed and subsequent aerial strike by the Air Force on a sprawling training facility of the terror outfit inside

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)