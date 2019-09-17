JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Big blow for Mayawati as all six Rajasthan BSP MLAs join Congress
Business Standard

Farooq Abdullah devoted to India's unity, I condemn his arrest: Chidambaram

Abdullah, the 81-year-old patron of the National Conference (NC), was detained under the PSA on Sunday night

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Farooq Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail on corruption charges, on Tuesday condemned the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and said no one in the valley was more devoted to the idea of a united India than the NC leader.

"I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: I condemn the detention of Shri Farooq Abdullah under PSA. There is no one in Kashmir more devoted to the idea of a united India of which J&K is an integral part than Shri Farooq Abdulla," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

In another tweet, the former Union finance minister said the fight for freedom was a never-ending process as he cited examples of public movements across the world.

"I have been reading news stories about protest movements across the world in Moscow, Hong Kong, France, Slovakia, Algeria, Myanmar, Romania and so on.

"The cry is for freedom. As a young Slovakian said, 'The fight for freedom is a never-ending process'," he said.

Chidambaram is in judicial custody since September 5 in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

Responding to a news report on Abdullah's arrest, his son and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tweeted, saying, "Nazi Nazi Nazi."

Abdullah, the 81-year-old patron of the National Conference (NC), was detained under the PSA on Sunday night. The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar was under preventive detention since August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories.
First Published: Tue, September 17 2019. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU