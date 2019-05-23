LS polls: Nearly 11,000 votes cast using postal ballots in Delhi

Nearly 11,000 votes were cast through postal ballots in the national capital for the election with three of the seven constituencies receiving nil ballots through post.

According to data shared by the Chief Electoral Office, a total of 10,925 votes were cast through postal ballots.

The maximum postal ballots were counted in West Delhi, with 4,514 votes followed by North East at 3,429 votes.

East and received 1,507 and 1,485 postal ballots, respectively.

Chandni Chowk, North and South Delhi did not receive any postal ballots.

According to the Election Commission's norms, the facility of postal ballot, where a voter casts his or her vote using Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Papers (ETPB) rather than physically visiting polling booths, is available for service voters which include members of armed forces, police and government officials on poll duty and those who are posted outside

