JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

TRS would introspect on loss in LS polls, says K T Rama Rao

AP sources: Pentagon proposing troop buildup in the Mideast
Business Standard

LS polls: Nearly 11,000 votes cast using postal ballots in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nearly 11,000 votes were cast through postal ballots in the national capital for the Lok Sabha election with three of the seven constituencies receiving nil ballots through post.

According to data shared by the Delhi Chief Electoral Office, a total of 10,925 votes were cast through postal ballots.

The maximum postal ballots were counted in West Delhi, with 4,514 votes followed by North East Delhi at 3,429 votes.

East Delhi and New Delhi received 1,507 and 1,485 postal ballots, respectively.

Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi and South Delhi did not receive any postal ballots.

According to the Election Commission's norms, the facility of postal ballot, where a voter casts his or her vote using Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Papers (ETPB) rather than physically visiting polling booths, is available for service voters which include members of armed forces, police and government officials on poll duty and those who are posted outside India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 22:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements