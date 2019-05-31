No report that terrorists involved in Easter bombings had travelled to India: Lankan Prez

Sri on Friday said he has not received any report that the suicide bombers involved in the terror attacks had travelled to

also said a clear report about a possible terror attack was sent by agencies to their Sri Lankan counterparts 17 days prior to the April 21 bombings but he was not informed about it.

"Had I known about a possible attack, I would have taken necessary steps to prevent it," said during a He was here to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

was hit by a wave of bombings on in which over 250 people were killed.

"A clear report had been sent by to the state intelligence agencies of about the possibility of an attack. The sent the information on April 4," he said.

Sirisena said he left for a foreign trip on April 16 and till then he was not informed about the report, though there had been exchanges on the issue between the and the then general of police.

"Had I known it, I would not have left the country," he said.

"This is a great shortcoming from our and that is why I have removed and general of police from their respective offices," he added.

Asked about reports that the terrorists who carried out the attacks had travelled to India, the Sri said he had not received any information about it.

"I have not received any report about their travel to India," he said.

Sirisena said his government has received support from India, the UK, the US and few other in the investigation into the bombings.

"The investigation has found that the perpetrators of the attack operated under an international organisation. The Sri Lankan terrorists had obtained training in where other terror groups are operating," he said.

The Sri said the people involved in the bombings were from wealthy families and the suicide bombers included doctorate holders.

He said it was time for all the to come together and deal firmly with terror groups.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)