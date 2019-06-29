'Noise so loud that I thought whole building has collapsed'

Bimal Sharma, one of the survivors of the wall-collapse tragedy in Kondhwa area here, said the noise was so loud that he felt the whole building had come crashing down on his shanty.

The collapse of the wall of Alcon Stylus housing society early Saturday morning claimed 15 lives.

"Around 1.30 am, when we all were asleep, I heard a big noise and thought the entire building had collapsed on our houses," he said.

"I found that my legs were trapped under the debris so I started shouting for help. Luckily some people from adjoining shanties heard me and rescued me," he said.

After being rescued he realized that the compound wall had fallen on the shanties, Sharma said.

Sharma's brother was among those killed.

