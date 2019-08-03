JUST IN
North Korea puts pressure on US, Seoul with third missile test in 8 days

Experts say North Korea's weapons displays could intensify in coming months if progress isn't made on the nuclear negotiations with US

AP | PTI  |  Seoul 

North Korea
People watch a TV showing a file picture of a North Korean missile for a news report on North Korea firing short-range ballistic missiles, in Seoul, South Korea, August 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance the country's ability to strike targets in South Korea and US military bases there.

The report by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday came a day after South Korea's military said it detected North Korea firing projectiles twice into sea off its eastern coast in its third round of weapons tests in just over a week.

North Korea has said Kim supervised the first test of the same rocket artillery system on Wednesday.

Experts say North Korea's weapons displays could intensify in coming months if progress isn't made on the nuclear negotiations with the United States.
